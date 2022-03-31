Kosher Food Bank Inexplicably Shut Down by Authorities in Florida [VIDEO]

The city of Dania Beach, Florida, shut down a Jewish food distribution site which has been operating since June 2020.

The organizer of the kosher food bank, Dovi Katz, says he serves 4,000 children and 1,500 families a week across Florida.

“What’s going to happen [is] they won’t be getting food this week,” he told Local10 News.

The city government sent a notice to the food bank last week that read: “Your special event application will be revoked immediately due to life safety and traffic concerns expressed by the Broward Sheriff’s office.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office denied being responsible for revoking the permit, instead blaming the Dania Beach government.

Food bank organizers says that’s simply not true and that the Broward Sheriff’s Office is completely responsible for the permit having been pulled.

“We are working to find a new location, but we plead with the Broward Sheriff to give us a week or two or three to get our new location set up,” Katz said.

