Here is How to Dekal This Pesach

Dekal is a delightfully easy product to use. It’s an excellent solution for your countertop coverage needs, at home or away. You can apply Dekal yourself, but it also makes a great family activity! Here’s How to Dekal in five easy steps:

Measure the surface to be covered and, using a pair of scissors, cut a piece of Dekal to size. Peel a few inches of the backing off and position Dekal in place. Peel off the remaining backing and apply Dekal to the surface, using two hands to stretch it as much as possible to keep it flat and straight, and to avoid bubbles. While one person can do the job, it’s even more effective (and more fun!) for two people to carry out this step. After enjoying the ease and beauty of Dekal throughout Pesach, it’s time to return to “real life!” Removing Dekal is very easy! Lift Dekal from any corner. Simply peel off Dekal and discard. Since it is not reusable, there is no need to store it for next year. Post-Pesach countertop care: Some countertops react better than others to Dekal. In case there is a slight adhesive residue remaining, you can easily remove it with your normal countertop cleanser or with a soft, gentle scrubber.

How to order Dekel? You can order on the web KosherDekal.com

Dekal is shipped to your door in the continental United States. Free shipping for orders of three rolls or more!

You can also see Dekal for yourself at all major Kosher stores near you!