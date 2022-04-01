ROCK TERROR: Arabs Throw Rocks At Bus, Ensuing Accident Injures 2 Arabs

Palestinians threw rocks at a bus near Karmei Tzur in Gush Etzion, causing the bus driver to lose control and smash into a car.

The car’s two passengers, a Palestinian and an Israeli-Arab, both in their 50s, were injured.

MDA paramedics administered emergency medical aid at the scene. The injured Israeli-Arab was evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital. The injured Palestinian was evacuated by the Palestinian Red Crescent to a hospital in the Palestinian Authority.

כביש 60 לכיוון חברון ערבים השליכו אבנים פגעו ברכב פלסטיני וגרמו לו לתאונה עם אוטובווס הנהג נפצע. pic.twitter.com/6rnqBCCbss — ידידיה אפשטיין (@yedidya_epshtei) March 31, 2022

שני פצועים קל בתאונה בין כלי רכב פרטי ואוטובוס, שנגרמה כתוצאה מיידוי אבנים בידי פלסטינים בגוש עציון. נהג האוטובוס ככל הנראה איבד שליטה והתנגש בכלי הרכב הפרטי. הפצועים, ערבי ישראלי ופלסטיני כבני 50, פונו לבתי החולים@carmeldangor

(צילום: הדס מאור, TPS) pic.twitter.com/7B4wBxaKuH — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 31, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)