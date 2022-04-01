ROCK TERROR: Arabs Throw Rocks At Bus, Ensuing Accident Injures 2 Arabs

Photo: Rescuers Without Borders

Palestinians threw rocks at a bus near Karmei Tzur in Gush Etzion, causing the bus driver to lose control and smash into a car.

The car’s two passengers, a Palestinian and an Israeli-Arab, both in their 50s, were injured.

MDA paramedics administered emergency medical aid at the scene. The injured Israeli-Arab was evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital. The injured Palestinian was evacuated by the Palestinian Red Crescent to a hospital in the Palestinian Authority.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)