ROCK-SOLID EMUNAH: Bnei Brak Almanah Is Matzdik The Din [SEE THE VIDEO]

Israel’s Channel 12 News spoke with Naama Yechezkel, the almanah of Hakodesh Reb Avishai Yechezkel, hy’d, who was murdered in front of their home as he shielded his two-year-old son from the terrorists’ gunfire.

Naama, who was left alone in her eighth month of pregnancy, expressed incredible emunah. “We’re not scared of the difficult questions,” she said. “Yes, I ask Hashem, ‘Hashem, why do I deserve this? Why my husband?’ But at the same time, there’s emunah. Hashem is a merciful father. We’re allowed to be angry at Him. He knows that we get angry at him. And we’ll cry. But ultimately, I know inside my heart – I’m very broken, I’m in terrible pain, I miss Avishai, I search for him the entire night and cry and scream.”

“But ultimately I know that everything Hashem does is for the best. And even when we don’t see it, when it looks bad, very bad. I’m left an almanah and I’m pregnant. What’s good in that? We don’t know.”

“But I know that Hashem loves me, the best in the world. Because he brought me into the world. He gave me my husband. He gave three years of chessed with my husband. He gave me the zechus to have a child. We love Hashem, we’re also angry at Him – it’s okay.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)