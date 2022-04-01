WATCH: Chabad Shliach Brings Matzos to President Trump

At a private Mar-a-Lago reception with Donald Trump, the former president spoke and discussed his tremendous support for Israel and his firm opposition to the Iran nuclear deal.

He asked Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz if he had any questions, with the shliach responding that he would like to give the president a gift of Shmura Matza.

Joking that the rabbi “looks innocent,” Trump instructed his Secret Service agents to accept the gift on his behalf and thanked Rabbi Minkowicz publicly for it.

Shliach Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz shared with attendees John Gibbs, Cofey Anderson and many others at the event about the mitzvah of shmura matzah and its importance to Yiddishkeit.

Dr. Ben Carson, a world-famous former neurosurgeon and a Cabinet member in the Trump administration, noted that matza resembles a brain.

The matzah itself was given as a gift from the Gurevitch family, in loving memory of Rabbi Chaim Gurevitch who was deeply passionate about giving out shmura matzah before Pesach. May Reb Chaim’s neshama be elevated by continuation of this beautiful Mitzvah in his memory.

