Trump’s Social Media Platform Is Failing Miserably

Former President Donald Trump’s TRUTH Social platform, a mimic of Twitter, was rolled out just a few weeks ago and is already failing.

While it was briefly one of the most popular apps on the Apple Store, it has since fallen to the 28th spot, as Americans lose interest in it.

Trump has reportedly become frustrated and angry over the slow growth of the app, which he intended to become more popular than Twitter and other social media platforms that booted him after the Jan. 6 fiasco.

According to download data from Apptopia, downloads of the TRUTH Social app have fallen from a high of 170,000 a day to just 8,000 a day, and is now just the 355th most popular app on Apple devices in general.

Daily active users of the app, a crucial metric, are just 513,000. In comparison, Twitter has some 217,000,000 active daily users.

Trump and TRUTH Social CEO Devin Nunes have cautioned that it will take time to get all the kinks out of the app, but incessant error messages and a convoluted sign-up process have caused frustration among its active and prospective users.

Trump had said that he was “excited” to begin posting “truths” (the platform’s equivalent of a tweet) on the app, but he has thus far posted just one message, sent on the app’s launch date, which reads, “Your favorite President will see you soon!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)