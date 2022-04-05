Democrats Anxious Over Biden’s Plummeting Poll Numbers

Democrats, already facing a tough midterm election season, are becoming increasingly worried that President Joe Biden’s consistently falling poll numbers will drag them down with him.

To the surprise and chagrin of the White House, Biden’s polling hasn’t improved despite the Russia-Ukraine war, a growing economy, and decreasing unemployment. Instead, Americans are becoming increasingly focused on 40-year-high inflation and soaring gas prices.

The most recent poll from Marist College found Biden with a dismal 39 percent approval rating, down 8 points from his rating immediately after delivering the State of the Union address, in which he bashed Putin over the war.

“It’s bad,” a Democratic strategist told The Hill. “You have an energy crisis that’s paralyzing and inflation is at a 40-year high and we’re heading into a recession. The problem is simple. The American people have lost confidence in him.”

“High gas prices are one of the biggest anchors on presidential approval,” said Gallup senior editor Jeff Jones, who noted that high gas prices significantly hurt George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter in the polls, as well.

“I’m not shocked at all by the numbers because they look exactly what normal looks like,” said Jim Kessler, an executive at Democratic think tank Third Way. “The question is, given a lot of the good news in the country — the jobs numbers, businesses opening, the masks are off, the Russians are in full panic, America is astride the top of the world — can we do better? Can we do better than normal? And I think the disappointment right now is we’re not.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)