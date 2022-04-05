Airbnb Bans Booking in Russia and Belarus Due to Ukraine War

Home rental giant Airbnb says it is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus, with all reservations beyond April 4th canceled.

“Guests globally will no longer be able to make new reservations for stays or Experiences in Russia or Belarus,” Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky tweeted.

“Guests located in Russia or Belarus will not be able to make new reservations on Airbnb.”

Airbnb had previously said that it was struggling to process transactions affiliated with certain financial institutions in Russia that have come under crushing Western sanctions due to Putin’s war in Ukraine.

