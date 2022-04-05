Twitter Says Calling for Zionists to be Killed, Eaten by Rats Doesn’t Violate Its Policies

A Lebanese journalist who called for the mass slaughter of Zionists and for their bodies to be eaten by rats didn’t violate any hate speech policies, according to Twitter.

“Scatter the bodies of the Zionists everywhere, so it is not said that the rats are hungry in Palestine,” wrote prominent Lebanon24 journalist Enass Karimeh.

Ohad Merlin, a pro-Israel activist, brought up the tweet to Twitter, but was duly informed that Karimeh’s tweet was perfectly acceptable language.

“This verified user just called to scatter me and my friends’ dead bodies so that rats would eat them,” Merlin wrote to Twitter. “I tried reporting the tweet along with a few friends, but your kind-hearted team held that it does not violate terms of use. So what exactly ARE your terms of use?”

Twitter isn’t the only social media platform that treats hate against Jews with a different, more accepting standard than hate directed at other people.

Hassan Khaled, whose firm was hired by YouTube to screen Arabic content on the platform, said that he was forced out of his job after he raised concerns about videos promoting antisemitism and terror that were being allowed to remain on YouTube.

الصهاينة والعرب المتصهينون يتذللون لتويتر من اجل إلغاء تغريدتي! هذه الحملة انطلقت منذ ايام بعد ان هددني احدهم بالتبليغ على حسابي إن لم أقم بإزالتها! ههه! بلّغوا ايها الجبناء بلّغوا ففلسطين أبقى!

"ضربني وبكى، عمل report واشتكى"!

1948 مليون حذاء على وجه المحتل!

يا لضعفكم!✌🏼🇵🇸 https://t.co/GU1hwpew0V — إيناس كريمة (@EnassKarimeh) April 4, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)