VILE: Canadian Paper Hails Bnei Brak Terrorist as “Martyr”

In a repulsive display of support for terror, an Arab-language Toronto-based paper praised the terrorist who murdered five innocent people in Bnei Brak last week.

The paper said the terror attack was like a great movie and that the terrorist “executed an operation of exceptional quality against the settlers of the enemy, displaying steadfastness, composure, professionalism and drama that could have come from the world of film.”

Throughout the article, the terrorist was referred to as a “shaheed” – Arabic for martyr.

“These recent articles from al-Meshwar are extremely sickening, and also dangerous,” said Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada.

“We have seen, especially over the past year, how violence in the Middle East can spill over into attacks on Canadian Jews. Glorifying the murder of Israeli civilians to a broad audience recklessly endangers Jews and Israelis in Canada.

“As part of its ongoing efforts to legislate against online hate, the Government of Canada cannot limit its attention to material in English or French. Sadly, hate comes in all different languages and from a variety of sources.”

The paper’s editor-in-chief, Nazih Khatatba, has a long history of antisemitic statements, including calling the Holocaust a “fairy tale” and blaming Israel for a massive blast at the Beirut port in 2020.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)