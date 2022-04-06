An Epic Lineup ArtScroll’s New Titles for Pesach 5782

Rav Chaim Kanievsky on Siddur

Compiled by Rabbi Shai Graucher

Imagine … davening with Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l at your side. If you ever merited to see Rav Chaim davening, you felt your own tefillos grow more fervent, more heart-filled, more real. We can no longer see his face shining with holiness – but we can still be inspired, both by his own insights into the words of the siddur and related stories about Rav Chaim and his illustrious family.

Rav Chaim Kanievsky on Siddur, which was prepared for print right before his passing, includes insights on the words and themes of the daily prayers shared directly by Rav Chaim and collected from his extensive writings, as well as dozens of stories about Rav Chaim, his beloved wife Rebbetzin Kanievsky, and his illustrious family. Compiled by Rabbi Shai Graucher, who was an almost-daily visitor to R’ Chaim’s home, this is a work that will bring your davening to a whole new level.

Gedolim in Our Time: Stories about Rav Chaim Kanievsky & Rav Gershon Edelstein

Two Great Gedolim. More Than 100 Stories and Pictures. Prepare To Be Inspired.

Adapted by Libby Lazewnik

The Jewish People are so lucky. Hashem always makes sure we have Torah leaders to guide us. To give us advice and blessings. And, of course, to teach us.

Our gedolim teach us through their sefarim and their shiurim. But they also teach us through their actions. Through the way they behave to others. Through their amazing devotion to Torah, their chesed, and the way they speak and act.

In Gedolim In Our Time, we will meet two of the greatest Torah leaders of our generation: The “Sar HaTorah” – Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l, and the “Rosh Yeshivah” – Rav Gershon Edelstein shlit”a. Why did Rav Chaim stop working on his sefer to answer a young boy’s question on Torah? How did Rav Gershon stop two angry drivers from fighting? What unusual advice did Rav Chaim give to a man who was losing his hearing? What was the secret of Rav Gershon’s Shabbos visits?

Here are more than 100 short stories – and more than 100 pictures! – about Rav Chaim and Rav Gershon. Some of the stories will surprise you. Some will amaze you. And they all will inspire you to be the best person you can be!

Rav Druck on the Haggadah

An Unforgettable Seder Begins With an Unforgettable Hagggadah

By Rabbi Yisrael Meir Druck, adapted by Malky Heimowitz

Rav Yisroel Meir Druck, son of the famed “Maggid Meisharim” of Yerushalayim and a noted Torah scholar and popular speaker, gives us a whole new level of understanding of the words of the Haggadah. His insights, firmly based on dozens of classic Torah sources, are brief, readable, and very, very intriguing.

What is the profound significance of “dipping” twice during the Seder? How do we contain each one of the “Four Sons” within us – and what does that mean to the way we live? On the question of how Lavan hoped to destroy us, we hear from Rashi, from the Kedushas Levi, Alshich, the Gaon of Vilna, and Rav Chaim Kanievsky – each incisive, each sharing his own fascinating and unique perspective.

Before, during, and, yes, even after the Seder, this is a Haggadah to pore over, to learn from, to savor. An unforgettable Haggadah for an unforgettable Seder.

The Haggadah of the Gerrer Dynasty

The Faith and Fire of the Admorim of Peshishca, Kotzk, and Ger

By Yisroel Besser

The Haggadah of the Gerrer Dynasty looks at the story of the creation of our nation through the wise and humble eyes of the tzaddikim of the Gerrer dynasty, starting from Peshis’cha and Kotzk.

Most of the Torah thoughts in this unique commentary are brief, designed to be shared with everyone at the Seder. Many are not well-known, and all of them have the stamp of emes, of truth and authenticity. And, of course, there are stories! Stories of rebbes and simple Jews. Stories from Egypt and from our modern world. Stories that strengthen our faith and renew our hopes for the future. Stories we can tell at the Seder, or tell and retell ourselves, when we need to give ourselves a powerful boost of emunah.

Yisroel Besser is the author of many bestselling biographies and Torah works. In The Haggadah of the Gerrer Dynasty, he has given us a wonderful gift for Pesach — a commentary that will enliven our Seder, even as it enriches our lives.

Uncle Moishy Pesach Book + Music Album

Pesach is coming …

And wow! So is Uncle Moishy!

There’s great excitement in Meir and Malka’s house. Pesach is coming, and there is so much to do. Mommy has to rest because she’s just brought home the new twins! How will the family be ready in time for the Seder?

No worries! Uncle Moishy is here to help! Together with Pesach food, he’s bringing Pesach lessons and Pesach fun!

Like the other books in the Uncle Moishy series, Uncle Moishy: The Very Best Pesach Surprise will delight children as it teaches them lessons in responsibility, in teamwork, and in doing mitzvos with zrizus.

With its engaging illustrations and charming rhymes, Uncle Moishy: The Very Best Pesach Surprise will make Pesach prep, and the holiday itself, a time of happiness and laughter, something the entire family will enjoy together.

Along with the book is an incredible brand new Uncle Moishy Pesach album produced and arranged by the multi-talented Doni Gross. The album is filled with mega, musical arrangements and incredible, upbeat songs. Including 10 tracks of today’s popular songs, with new, carefully selected lyrics written by Chayala Neuhaus and Perry Binet, it is a fun, exciting, powerful, and educational album with beautiful Jewish concepts for everyone and practical lessons to carry you all year. Whether its lessons for younger ones or older ones, all listeners are bound to walk away with our Jewish pride, love for Torah, and an overall amazing positive feeling.

So turn on the music and sing along to the fabulous music as foundational Jewish values are being instilled.

The Weekly Parashah Series Haggadah – The Jaffa Family Edition

An Illustrated Haggadah – and the story of Yetzias Mitzrayim based on Midrashim

By Rabbi Nachman Zakon, illustrated by Lea Kron

This unique Haggadah was designed to keep children, ages 8 and up, engaged, excited, and involved, from the first moments of the Seder to the last.

The Weekly Parashah Series Haggadah includes:

-The entire Haggadah text, in Hebrew and in readable, understandable English.

-A kid-friendly commentary that brings the Haggadah to life.

-Unusual and fun explanations of the Haggadah for children to share with everyone at the Seder.

-Fascinating Facts – All kinds of interesting stuff about the Seder and Yetzias Mitzrayim.

-Questions Anyone? — Mah Nishtanah has four questions. Here are a lot more!

-The Haggadah in our Lives – Life lessons young readers can really use!

-Who’s Who in the Haggadah – A fascinating look at some of the people in the Haggadah.

…and fantastic illustrations!

Pesach With Rav Belsky

Thoughts and ideas on the Haggadah, Yetzias Mitzrayim, and the halachos and minhagim of the Seder from Rabbi Chaim Yisroel Belsky

By Rabbi Dovid Abramowitz

Rav Chaim Yisrael Belsky was a brilliant rosh yeshivah and posek who used his astonishingly broad mastery in all areas to plumb the depths of Torah knowledge. Rav Belsky on Pesach weaves together fascinating insights and halachic rulings about the Seder, background on the Haggadah text itself and Chazal’s teachings on Yetzias Mitzrayim, together with practical lessons and guidance that will last a whole year.

Yedidi

Rabbi Shmuel Berkovicz’s warmth and care inspired people to strive for greatness

By Rabbi Yechiel Spero

Rabbi Shmuel Berkovicz taught so much – and meant so much – to so many.

A dedicated rebbi and menahel. A beloved rav of his Passaic kehillah. A compassionate father to yesomim. An expert in shalom bayis issues. And a friend, a yedid… to every single Yid.

He called so many “yedidi ahuvi, my beloved friend,” because they were each his beloved friend. As one of his many admirers imparted, “I knew he probably had numerous yedidim ahuvim, beloved friends, but that didn’t detract from the love he had for me.’”

Reb Shmuel was an incomparable mechanech. In this engaging biography by Rabbi Yechiel Spero, his very life becomes a powerful lesson to all of us. In story after story told about him by the people who loved him – and there are so many! – we learn lessons in how to raise well-balanced and happy children or students. More: we learn how to raise ourselves up, how to fill ourselves with simchah, with caring and compassion for others, with enthusiasm and fervor for Torah – and for life.

Reb Shmuel touched – and enriched – thousands of lives. Read this absorbing biography and see how he can enrich your life as well.

What a Story!

Captivating stories rich with meaning

By Rabbi Yechiel Spero

What heroism! For six years, a courageous mother hid fourteen Jews in the home of a kind Polish non-Jewish doctor – directly opposite Gestapo headquarters …

What perseverance! He was a boy at the bottom third of his class. No one thought he would make it past yeshivah ketanah. And yet he became the rebbi of one of our generation’s most famous gedolim…

What a mitzvah! The grocery owner gave a yeshivah bachur a discount and a few encouraging words – and changed a life.

What a Story!

In one enthralling story after another, Rabbi Yechiel Spero enlightens us, touching our hearts, opening our eyes, invigorating our neshamos. He finds untold determination in the steaming buildings of wartime Shanghai and breathtaking Hashgachah Pratis on a Haifa street.

In these pages you will meet amazing people and read about fascinating and unexpected events. You’ll discover hope, courage, and faith.

And as you finish reading each tale, you’ll feel proud to be a Jew and wowed by the love of a Heavenly Father for His children.

Struggles, Challenges and Tradition

How Jewish Communities Defended Orthodoxy, 1820-1940

By Rabbi Berel Wein

“Without knowing the past, we are woefully ignorant about the present, and certainly have no clue as to what the future will be.”

– from Rabbi Berel Wein’s Introduction to Struggle, Challenges and Tradition

In a little over a century, masses of Jews throughout the world discarded the beliefs they had cherished for millennia. Orthodoxy seemed doomed to extinction.

And then… After a century of losing battles with the forces of assimilation, Torah Judaism underwent an almost-miraculous resurgence, prospering in a way that no one could ever have imagined.

Nobody brings Jewish history to vivid life like Rabbi Berel Wein. In Struggles, Challenges and Tradition, the famed historian takes us on a grand tour of the many battlefields to defend tradition during the years 1820-1940. He explores the forces ranged for and against Torah observance. He discovers which strategies helped defend and rebuild Torah life — and which failed.

The Last Lie

The exciting story that began with Deception comes to its electrifying conclusion!

By Libby Lazewnik

On the day of his vort, attorney Ari Lander comes home to find his only daughter missing. To his horror, she has gone away with the mother who abandoned her family, and her Jewish faith, seven years earlier. He also learns that his longtime client, Paul Scottolini, has been found poisoned in his bed—and the family wants Ari to be involved in tracking down the murderer.

Seeking out a killer is no child’s play. In fact—as Ari and all his loved ones will discover—it can be downright dangerous…

Meanwhile, Nina Hochman, Ari’s kallah, is the target of hostility by her fellow nurses for exposing a plot that does not show the hospital in its best light. As she struggles with this new coldness in the workplace and prepares for her wedding, she finds Ari strangely reticent, leaving her feeling locked out and lonely.

In the new novel, The Last Lie, written by bestselling author Libby Lazewnik, you’ll meet a host of old characters and new. In this riveting sequel to the explosive thriller, Deception, you’ll peek into the workings of vulnerable new relationships and older, broken ones. You’ll discover the lengths to which evil will go and goodness will triumph. Most of all, you’ll revel in the incredible power of healing and redemption.

Shop all new releases today at ArtScroll.com!