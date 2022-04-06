Speculation Mounts Over Vladimir Putin’s Possible Thyroid Cancer

Rumors are swirling due to clues stoking speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be suffering from thyroid cancer or Parkinson’s disease.

Putin’s recent appearances in which he looked weak and bloated have raised questions about his health, and his general appearance has changed dramatically in recent years, observers note.

Even more eyebrow-raising is the apparent fact that Putin is constantly followed by a doctor who specializes in treating thyroid cancer.

Yevgeny Selivanov, of Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital, has flown to the Russian leader at least 35 times when he was in Sochi, according to Proekt, a news outlet that is banned in Russia.

Back in 2020, political analyst Valery Solovei unveiled the theory that Putin may be suffering from cancer or Parkinson’s, adding that he’s aware of an emergency surgery Putin had to undergo.

“If anyone is interested in the exact diagnosis, I’m not a doctor, and I have no ethical right to reveal these problems.

“The second diagnosis is a lot, lot more dangerous than the first-named diagnosis as Parkinson’s does not threaten physical state, but just limits public appearances,” he said.

When Putin unleashed his war on Ukraine, some intelligence analysts suggested that his lust for violence and bloated face may be the result of steroid treatments for cancer.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)