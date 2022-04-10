Revealed: Ayelet Shaked Held Talks On Joining Likud

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked held talks with Likud about defecting from the coalition on Wednesday, the day that Yamina MK Idit Silman announced her resignation from the coalition, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, officials from the office of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu contacted Shaked shortly after Silman’s announcement and told her that she has two hours to join the party in exchange for any position she wishes, or otherwise – they claimed – they would close with another Yamina MK.

Shaked refused to answer under pressure and meanwhile met with fellow Yamina MKs Nir Orbach and Abir Kara. Shaked later informed the Likud that she, Orbach and Kara will be operating as a united group and requested reserved slots for the three of them

However, the Likud was opposed to reserving slots for all four MKs – Silman, Shaked, Orbach and Kara – and tried to convince Shaked to join Likud without a guaranteed slot, saying she would succeed on her own.

Several hours later, the Likud was ready to guarantee slots for all of them but by then it was too late – the three had decided to give the coalition another chance to stabilize.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)