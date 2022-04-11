DISASTER FOR VLAD: Russian Military Continues Losing Top Commanders in Ukraine

The Russian military lost its ninth colonel in battle since President Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine on February 24th, with Moscow’s losses piling up at a stunning rate.

Colonel Alexander Bespalov was buried Friday in the Russian city of Ozersk, with a local announcement saying he was killed “during a special military operation in Ukraine” – a term used by Russia to avoid admitting that what they’ve done is start a war.

Bespalov was the commander of the 59th Guards Tank Regiment, but the circumstances of his demise are not clear.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry estimates that its forces have killed more than 19,000 Russian troops – including numerous generals, colonels, and other top officials – and destroyed more than 4,000 military vehicles thus far.

Russia itself has not given an exact number of military deaths in Ukraine – that number is officially a state secret – but recently admitted that it had suffered “significant” losses.

Due to its heavy losses, all of Russia’s troops have withdrawn from the Kyiv region to refocus on the eastern part of Ukraine. But senior U.S. defense officials say the Russian troops moving from Kyiv are so badly damaged and their units so depleted that it isn’t clear they have the ability to fight anymore.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)