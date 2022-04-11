Video: Unusual Incident In J-m: Elderly Man Falls Into Underground Garbage Bin

An Anglo elderly man fell into an underground garbage bin in the southwestern Jerusalem neighborhood of Givat Massuah on Sunday morning and was rescued by teams from the Jerusalem Municipality, Fire and Rescue Services, and the Jerusalem Sanitation Department.

The man apparently fell in the garbage bin as he was bending over to search for a bag that he accidentally threw out. Passersby heard the man calling out for help and called the municipality.

Fortunately, the man emerged unscathed and was apparently even wearing a face mask when he fell in, which perhaps made the malodorous incident a bit less traumatic.

The video of the unusual rescue quickly went viral on Israeli social media.

“The municipality calls on the residents of the city to exercise caution near the underground garbage bins and in any case of loss of valuables, contact the municipal hotline,” the Jerusalem Municipality said in a statement.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)