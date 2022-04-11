CALL TO MUTINY: Joint List Leader To Israeli-Arabs: “Throw Your Weapons In Israelis’ Faces”

Arab Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh is under fire for incitement after publishing a video on Sunday evening in honor of Ramadan in which he told Arab youth that “it’s forbidden” to join the Israeli security forces and those who already have enlisted “should throw their weapons in Israelis’ faces.”

Standing at Sha’ar Shechem in the Old City of Jerusalem, Odeh videoed himself saying: “It’s a disgrace that it’s accepted if our youth join the ‘security forces’ – in actuality, the occupation forces – the ones who harm our nation, our families and those who want to pray at the al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Odeh continued, calling for Arab-Israelis to revolt against the state and adding that one day Palestinian flags will fly in Jerusalem. “Our historic position is to be with our disadvantaged people to end this murderous occupation so that the state of Palestine can be established and Palestinian flags will be hung on the walls of Jerusalem. It’s forbidden for any youth to join the forces of the humiliating and hate-filled occupation. I call on the families and youth who already enlisted – throw your weapons in their faces and tell them that your place isn’t with you – we won’t be part of this injustice and crime.”

Odeh’s remarks came on the same day that Channel 13 News reported that in the wake of the resignation of Yamina MK Idit Silman, officials in the Bennett-Lapid government have asked lawyers to formulate agreements with the Joint List.

After the video was publicized and caused a major uproar, Israel Police contacted the State Attorney’s Office to confirm whether Odeh’s remarks constitute incitement as the police need approval from the Attorney General to launch an investigation into an MK.

Considering the tense security situation in Israel over the past few weeks, the police believe that Odeh’s video could trigger even more terrorism and incitement against Arab police officers. Additionally, the government has been engaging in efforts to increase the number of Arab-Israeli police officers to help battle the alarming crime rate in the Arab sector, something that Odeh himself has urged the government to address.

“Odeh’s place is not in the Knesset, but in prison,” Likud MK Yisrael Katz responded.

Likud MK Nir Barkat said that Odeh’s comments “require an urgent criminal investigation…I wrote a letter tonight to the Attorney General in which I requested that she order the police to summon Odeh to an immediate criminal investigation and prosecute him. It’s inconceivable that while Israel is enduring a wave of murderous terrorism, a Knesset member is calling for an uprising of Arab citizens and harm to state security.”

Likud MK Shlomo Karhi is taking steps to garner support from other MKs to have Odeh removed from the Knesset as Israel’s Basic Laws allow the Knesset to terminate an MK who expresses support for an armed struggle against the state.

Former internal security minister Amir Ohana (Likud) stated: “In a just world this man would have been arrested tonight and quickly brought to trial. But in our world, he could still serve as the safety net for the Bennett, Sa’ar and Lieberman government.”

Even the left-wing members of the coalition slammed Odeh, including Internal Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev (Labor) who emphasized that “police officers from the Arab sector are an important part of the police’s struggle against crime and terrorism, and this trend will continue to increase.” He also mentioned Amir Khouri, the Christian-Arab hero who was killed while confronting the Bnei Brak terrorist. “Khouri, an Israeli-Arab, is an Israeli hero and a symbol of coexistence.”

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked made it clear that the coalition will not be forming any agreements with the Joint List. “Ayman Odeh incites against the State of Israel and its institutions,” she said. “No agreements will be reached with him. His place is outside the Knesset of Israel.”

On Monday afternoon, it was announced that Israel’s Deputy State Attorney launched an investigation into the incident.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)