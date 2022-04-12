In 1st In Its History, Bnei Brak To Commemorate Non-Jew

The Bnei Brak City Council on Sunday evening unanimously approved Mayor Avraham Rubinstein’s proposal to authorize the municipal naming committee to commemorate the late Maj. Amir Khoury, the Christian-Arab Israeli hero who lost his life in an attempt to neutralize the Bnei Brak terrorist.

The memories of the other four victims of the attack will also be commemorated.

City Council member Yaakov Weider said: “I informed the family of the late Maj. Amir Khoury on behalf of all the residents of the city that the Bnei Brak City Council unanimously approved my proposal to commemorate the memory of their son, an Israeli hero.”

Amir’s father, Jaris Khoury, said: “We’ve formed a very strong connection with the Chareidi community in Bnei Brak, including Rabbanim. Everyone came to the levaya and to comfort us. We see a unity we haven’t seen in years and the proposal to name a street after my son warms our hearts.”

Khoury was the first police officer to arrive at the scene of the deadly shooting attack in Bnei Brak and without hesitation, attempted to neutralize the terrorist, but was fatally wounded in the ensuing gun battle. His partner, also an Israeli-Arab, subsequently shot and killed the terrorist.

