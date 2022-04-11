Tragedy In Emmanuel: 6-Yr-Old Killed After Being Hit By A Truck

A 6-year-old Chareidi boy on Monday was hit by a truck in the settlement of Emmanuel in the Shomron and died of his injuries shortly later.

Emergency paramedics called to the scene found the child in critical condition They carried out resuscitation techniques while evacuating him to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba, where his death was pronounced shortly after arrival.

The boy was later identified as Yitzchak Avraham Biller, z’l. His family is part of the Slonim kehilla in Emmanuel.

According to the police report, the incident was a hit-and-run as the driver sped away from the scene after hitting the child. The police carried out searches and soon located the truck at a nearby construction site and arrested the driver.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)