COVID School Measures Has Democrats Fleeing to the GOP

Numerous parents who identify as Democrats are rethinking their party allegiances as Democratic leaders across the United States continue imposing stiff Covid-19 measures on their children, including school closures, mask and vaccine mandates, and lockdowns.

The frustration over Covid-19 restrictions were most evident in New Jersey, when incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy came within a hair of being ousted by a relatively unknown Republican in Jack Ciattarelli.

A Wall Street Journal poll taken last month found that voters think Democrats would do a better job than Republicans at getting the virus under control by a 9-point margin, down from a 16-point advantage in late 2021.

In the Northeast, Democrats once had a 30-point margin over Republicans with regard to the handling of Covid-19; that lead dropped to 20 points last month, driven mainly by independents.

Rep. Tom Malinowski, a Democrat who represents New Jersey’s 7th District, acknowledged the frustration Democrats are causing for parents.

“There has been a lot of frustration over the impact on families and kids staying home that some Democrats were slow to recognize,” Malinowski said. “It’s natural and fair to hold the party in power accountable for what happens in the country.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)