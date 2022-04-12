Watch: Special Song In Honor Of R’ Shlomo Yehudah’s $5 M. Kimcha D’Pischa Donation

Philanthropist Reb Shlomo Yehuda Rechnitz’s $10 million donation to Yeshivas Mir last week, the largest donation in its history, doesn’t mean that he’s now resting on his laurels.

Instead, Reb Rechnitz donated $5 million for Kimcha D’Pischa which will be distributed over the next three days to about 34,000 kollel families across Israel.

The main chalukah is distributed via the ba’al chessed Reb Ephraim Stern to about 17,000 families, in addition to the distribution to about 7,500 families in Modiin Illit, 7,500 families in Bnei Brak, 2,000 families in Elad, and hundreds of families in the northern city of Karmiel and in Achisamach, a moshav in central Israel.

Askanim in Modiin Illit composed a special song in honor of Reb Shlomo Yehudah, which can be seen below at the end of the video.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)