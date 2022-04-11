Russian Anger Grows as “Cannon Fodder” Soldier Deaths Mount

Ordinary Russians are beginning to express their outrage over the catastrophic number of deaths suffered among their troops, especially among young men who they say are being used as “cannon fodder.”

Putin’s invasion has thus far cost the lives of over 19,000 soldiers, with many Russians wondering what purpose the deaths serve.

One death in particular that has incensed Russians is that of Alexei Veselkov, a 24-year-old who had gotten married in June 2021 and whose daughter was born just a month ago. He never got to see her.

“God, it’s unbearable to see and read this,” a Russian posted online. “So young and they haven’t even seen their children. Eternal memory.”

“He looks 17,” another Russian wrote. “It’s so sad. So many of our men have died.”

Another commenter asked: “Why are such young guys being sent there?”

“He’s such a child – when will this end?” another commenter asked, while yet another asked how the family will ever manage to deal with their grief.

Over and over again, Russians are faced with obituaries of their young men being killed in the senseless war in Ukraine, and anger is gradually building up against Vladimir Putin, who instigated the conflict.

Whether this anger will eventually boil over and ultimately cause Putin’s ouster from power remains to be seen.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)