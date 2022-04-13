Israel’s State Comptroller: “The Gov’t Isn’t Using This Simple Tool To Fight Terrorists”

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman on Tuesday addressed the fact that there is “a simple tool” in the fight against terrorists that the government isn’t using.

In a lecture at the College of Management Academic Studies (COLMAN) in Rishon L’Tzion, Englman said: “Israeli citizens are experiencing a wave of murderous terror that already claimed the lives of 14 people, and many others are dealing with injuries. There was another attack this morning, and I wish a speedy recovery to the police officer who neutralized the terrorist. ”

“In a report we published several months ago, it became clear that there is one simple and effective tool that the State of Israel isn’t using in the fight against terrorism: filing civil lawsuits against terrorists, whether residents of Israel or Palestinians, in which case, it can be accomplished by offsetting funds from the Palestinian Authority. The terrorists need to understand that terrorism is not profitable, including financially. ”

“In 2019, Israel’s National Insurance Institute paid about NIS 540 million in compensation to terror victims but in the same year, did not file any civil lawsuits against the terrorists.”

“I will soon publish a report on Operation Guardian of the Walls. Apart from the psychological harm, there was severe property damage from Arab riots. We will examine carrying out civil enforcement tools. The riots and the terrorist attacks of recent weeks illustrate the need for civilian enforcement.”

“I call on the Justice Minister and the Attorney General to implement civil enforcement tools,” Englman urged. “It should be emphasized that this does not require legislative amendments. A decision must simply be made to carry out enforcement and the government can enforce it. This is essential for the pursuit of justice and the war on terror.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)