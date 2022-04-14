Rebbetzin Kolodetsky To MK Silman: “You Have A Great Zechus”

Yamina MK Idit Silman, whose resignation from the coalition last week caused a political earthquake and the almost certain dissolution of the coalition after the Pesach break, traveled to Bnei Brak on Tuesday.

Silman visited the home of Rebbetzin Leah Kolodetsky, the daughter of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, who greeted her warmly and with great respect.

“You have a great zechus that you took action to save Yahadus and Am Yisrael,” Rebbetzin Kolodetsky told Silman. “You’ll receive great sechar in Shamayim for this.”

The Rebbetzin continued: “My father, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, was extremely pained in recent months on the chillul Shabbos and the harm to religious and Jewish mesorah that the government wrought and davened that there would be a positive change quickly.”

“Nashim tzidkaniyos are at times zocheh to what many others aren’t zocheh and you were zocheh,” she added.

The Rebbetzin gifted Silman with a photo of her together with her father, the Gadol HaDor, z’tl, and a sefer in which she wrote: “‘There are those who acquire their world in one hour.’ ‘In the zechus of nashim tzidkaniyos, our fathers were redeemed from Mitzrayim and in the zechus of nashim tzidkaniyos, we will be quickly redeemed.’ You were zohech! Ashrayich!”

Chareidi journalist Yisraeli Cohen, who accompanied Silman, told Kikar H’Shabbat: “When “Silman left the Rebbetzin’s home, passersby called out words of encouragement and chizzuk for the step she took. People called out from their cars: ‘Idit, Kol HaKavod to you. Continue on your path.'”

After Silman left the home of the Rebbetzin, she visited her uncle, HaGaon HaRav Tzvi Fadida, Rosh Mosdos Ohr Gaon, who gave her a bracha. HaRav Fadida had a part in Silman’s decision to resign from the coalition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)