2 Arrested Over Jewish Man Struck, Killed by Train in Paris

Prosecutors in Paris say they have placed two men under arrest in connection with the death of a Jewish man who was running away from them and was fatally struck by a tram.

Jeremy Cohen, 31, was killed when he ran from the men, who were attacking him, going directly in the path of a moving train and being run over.

The incident was at first ruled accidental, but footage from the scene showed that the event was far more sinister in nature.

The arrests came after Jeremy’s family, convinced that he didn’t simply run in front of a train, launched a campaign to find footage from the incident, distributing leaflets and interviewing witnesses to the incident. This led to them obtaining the footage, which resulted in an outcry that forced prosecutors to take the case seriously.

Video posted to YouTube shows Cohen being harassed by a group of Muslim men in the town of Bobigny, located in the outskirts of Paris. Cohen is then seen running away from them as he tries to escape, inadvertently running in front of a fast-moving tram which ran him over, causing fatal injuries.

The suspects now under arrest are aged 27 and 23, though it is unclear as of now what charges they are facing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)