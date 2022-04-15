WATCH THIS: Bird Relieves Itself on President Biden

A bird rushing to the nearest bathroom didn’t quite make it, instead spreading its fecal matter on anyone who dared to be below it; in this case, it was the president of the United States.

As President Joe Biden began an address in which he blamed Russia for 8.5% inflation in the U.S. over the past year, a bird unleashed a white splatter just above Biden’s U.S. flag pin on his lapel.

Following his 25-minute speech, Biden mingled with guests at the event, none of whom appeared to have the guts to tell him of the unsightly slop displayed prominently on his suit.

The bird, likely mortified by his public display of incontinence, did not make itself available for comment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)