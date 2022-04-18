Egg Prices Soar as Avian Flu Spreads to 27 States

Egg prices are soaring in the United States due to a huge wave of the avian flu that has infected some 27 million chicken and turkeys, forcing farmers to “depopulate” or kill their animals in order to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The virus has thus far infected many different species, including penguins and bald eagles, but its spread has been particularly disastrous among chicken-laying animals, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture announcing on Friday that the flu is now present in at least 27 states.

According to the USDA, the price for a dozen eggs in November was right around $1. The price has now jumped to $2.95, and it’s continuing to rise.

So far, scientists estimate that 1.3% of all U.S. chickens and 6% of U.S. turkeys have been affected by the outbreak.

