Egg Prices Soar as Avian Flu Spreads to 27 States

Egg prices are soaring in the United States due to a huge wave of the avian flu that has infected some 27 million chicken and turkeys, forcing farmers to “depopulate” or kill their animals in order to prevent the virus from spreading further.
The virus has thus far infected many different species, including penguins and bald eagles, but its spread has been particularly disastrous among chicken-laying animals, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture announcing on Friday that the flu is now present in at least 27 states.
According to the USDA, the price for a dozen eggs in November was right around $1. The price has now jumped to $2.95, and it’s continuing to rise.
So far, scientists estimate that 1.3% of all U.S. chickens and 6% of U.S. turkeys have been affected by the outbreak.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
forcing farmers to “depopulate” or kill their animals why didn’t peta enforce that these innocent animals receive proper medical care instead of being murdered? After all, these animals have never committed any crimes, so why isn’t peta enforcing these innocent animals’ civil rights?
That’s about the price in Israel standard
Search: “Bird Flu: Another phony “pandemic””. The data being used to corral all these chickens is the deceitful and false PCR test that is now being adapted for poultry. It is based on a never-isolated virus that only exists on a creative computer software algorithm (CRISPR). This has become a tool of the global industrialist atheists and their cronies who want to limit the freedoms of citizens of democracies around the world. It is gray, tobacco science that needs to be quelled and set straight.
Why is the government forcing the killing of all these poultry
They’re not dying from the flu they’re dying from bad policy that doesn’t allow farms to keep their chickens if they have any infected poultry
There’s no one to even prove that these flus are dangerous or that killing them will prevent anything
It hasn’t worked in the past and there’s no reason to expect it will work now