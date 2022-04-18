Adams: “Woke” Policies Causing Crime to Run Rampant in Dem-Led Cities

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said it’s clear to him what is causing the surge in violent crimes in progressive-led cities: woke policies and mentalities.

In an interview with ABC, Adams said that former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton was “right” when he said that progressive policies are the top factor for rising crime in Democrat-led cities.

“The scales right now are tipped very heavily in favor of the reforms of the progressive left,” Bratton told Bloomberg. He noted that they are “well intended” but “what we have as a result is this growing fear of crime, this growing actual amount of crime in almost every American city.”

Adams noted that Bratton understood what New York City had to go through in the ’80s and ’90s to beat back its crime rates, and that “major mistakes” have been made since then that destroyed the trust between police and the communities they serve.

“But we can’t rebuilt that trust by allowing those who are dangerous and that have a repeated history of violence to continue to be on our streets,” Adams said, referring to the state’s bail reform laws.

NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell added: “We believe the system has to be fair and balances, but when we have lost sight of the victims of crime, we are not doing what public safety is intended to do.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)