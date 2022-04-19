WATCH: IDF Responds To Rocket Strike; Hamas: “Israel’s Hits On Empty Sites Won’t Stop Us”

A Gazan terror group fired a rocket into southern Israel for the first time in four months on Monday amid soaring tensions in the region.

The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

In response, the Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip overnight Monday, targeting a Hamas weapons depot.

According to Palestinian sources, the Islamic Jihad terror group was responsible for the rocket launch.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem responded to the IDF strike by stating: “The conflict is our people’s natural right and our opposition to the ‘occupation’ will continue in all areas – in Jerusalem, Gaza, the West Bank, and within the land. The bombing of several empty buildings is a failed attempt to thwart our people from defending Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Hamas also claimed that it fired an anti-aircraft missile at IAF planes during the strike (seen in the video below). According to a Lebanese media report, the missile was a Strela (SA-7) model.

Israeli security sources said that this is not the first time that an anti-aircraft missile was fired during an attack and IAF planes are prepared for such attacks.

