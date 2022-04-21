CAN’T LET IT GO: Trump Gets Into Fiery Exchange with Interviewer Over 2020 Election Results [VIDEO]

Former President Donald Trump traded accusations and barbs with TV anchor Piers Morgan after a testy interview in which the two clashed over the 2020 presidential election.

A promo video for the interview, set to air on the first show of “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on April 25th, shows Trump storming off the set and demanding that the cameras be turned off.

But in a statement, Trump denied it ever happened, saying the clip was edited to make it appear that way.

“Piers Morgan, like the rest of the Fake News Media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me. He wanted to make me look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour,” Trump said in a statement.

“The good news is that the interview was taped by us as a means of keeping him honest. The interview was actually very strong on the 2020 Election Fraud, with me calling him ‘a fool’ if he truly believed those results,” he added.

The Trump team released audio apparently contradicting the video promo’s hint that Trump stormed off. The audio shows Trump and Morgan warmly thanking each other following the interview.

Morgan responded on Twitter, lashing out sarcastically at Trump’s frustration over the promo.

“My statement to all news organisations wanting my response to President Trump claiming ‘RIGGED PROMO!!’: It was as rigged as the 2020 Election,” he tweeted.

“Trump loyalists will actually find much to like in the interview, if they stop throwing their toys out of the stroller long enough to actually watch it,” he wrote in another tweet. “It’s not my fault the President lost his rag with me because I don’t believe the election was stolen or rigged.”

