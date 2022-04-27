Neis In The Negev: Pilot Miraculously Survives Light Plane Crash [Video, Photos]

An Israeli pilot of a crop duster plane miraculously survived after his aircraft crashed to the ground and went up in flames.

The accident occurred early Wednesday morning in an open area in the western Negev, just outside Sderot.

Fire and rescue teams from Sderot and Ashkelon rushed to the scene after receiving a number of calls from nearby residents and found the aircraft in flames.

The pilot, who somehow survived the crash, was fully conscious and suffering from minor burns on his lower body. Paramedics pulled him from the wreck and administered emergency medical aid and evacuated him to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon in light condition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)