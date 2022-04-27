After 2 Weeks: IDF Forces Operate In Jenin, 12 Arrested, 1 Killed

After a two-week break, IDF special forces carried out another counterterrorism operation overnight Tuesday in the Palestinian city of Jenin and arrested 2 terror suspects

In the course of the operation, dozens of Palestinians began rioting, firing living ammunition at the soldiers and throwing explosives and rocks. The soldiers responded with gunfire and one Palestinian affiliated with Islamic Jihad was killed and several were injured.

The soldiers also attached a demolition order to the home of the Tel Aviv terrorist.

At the same time, Golani soldiers and Border Police officers carried out an operation in the village of Kabatiya and arrested three additional suspects.

A total of 12 terror suspects in Yehudah and Shomron were apprehended overnight, including the son of a senior Hamas member currently serving a prison sentence in Israel.

