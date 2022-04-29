BLOW TO STRAUSS: Health Ministry Closes Factory For 3 Months

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash announced on Thursday that following the discovery of salmonella in the Elite chocolate factory, leading to the largest recall in Israeli history, the factory will be closed for three months.

Ash made the announcement after touring the factory in Natzeret together with other senior health officials.

“We decided to suspend the Strauss factory’s quality standard for three months,” Ash said. “The factory will not be permitted to manufacture and market their products. This quality standard is required by factories of this size.”

“The factory is going through a rapid learning process. There are many lessons to be learned before the factory can be opened again. The quality standard will be restored only after we ensure that all lessons have been learned, all the procedures are completed and we can be certain that not only is the production line clean of contamination but it won’t become contaminated in the future. There are many conclusions that the factory must draw in order for the production line to operate again.”

The company Tufinit, whose products are mainly sold in Osher Ad stores, are recalling their products that were made with the tainted Elite chocolate.

The recalled products are milk and bittersweet chocolate Neapolitans with dates of “best used” before 01/02/23 to 28/02/23.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)