2nd Death Threat: Bennett’s Son Receives Death Threat, Bullet,

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s family received a second death threat and a bullet, this time threatening the prime minister’s oldest son Yoni, 17, Channel 12 News reported on Thursday.

The envelope was sent to Bennett’s home in Ra’anana. According to the report, the first letter, which also contained death threats and a bullet, was sent to the workplace of Bennett’s wife Gilat.

Security officials have increased security for Bennett’s family, fearing that the person making the threats may know the family personally.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)