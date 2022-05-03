Former Defense Secretary Says Trump Wanted to Shoot George Floyd Protesters

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper claims in a coming memoir that President Trump wanted to shoot protesters who were demonstrating in the streets near the White House following the death of George Floyd.

“Can’t you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?” Trump asked Esper, according to his book, “A Sacred Oath.”

That moment, Esper writes, “was surreal, sitting in front of the Resolute desk, inside the Oval Office, with this idea weighing heavily in the air, and the president red faced and complaining loudly about the protests under way in Washington, D.C.”

“The good news – this wasn’t a difficult decision,” Esper writes. “The bad news — I had to figure out a way to walk Trump back without creating the mess I was trying to avoid.”

