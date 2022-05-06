US Now Prepping For Scenario Of No Iran Deal, State Department Says

The Biden administration is now equally preparing for the possibility of not reaching a nuclear deal with Iran and a scenario in which an agreement is reached, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

“Because a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA is very much an uncertain proposition, we are now preparing equally for either scenario,” Price said at a press briefing.

When Price was asked about Iran’s demand to remove its Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) from the US terror list, he responded: “If Iran wants sanctions lifting that goes beyond the JCPOA, they’ll need to address concerns of ours that go beyond the JCPOA.”

The agreement with Iran was ready to be signed but stalled when Iran made its outrageous demand regarding the IRGC. The Biden administration actually considered complying with the request but that ended after major pushback from a number of senior officials and organizations in the US, including high-ranking fellow Democrats, as well as an open letter against the deal by 45 US generals and admirals.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)