Elad Rav Pleads With Residents To Stay Inside: “Terrorists Are At Large”

In a call sent by telephone to all the residents of the city of Elad, the Rav of the City, HaRav Mordechai Malka, pleads with residents to stay in their homes.

“To all the dear residents of our city. I appeal to you with every language of request. It’s the most difficult time that has befallen our city since its establishment, the heart aches, blood was shed in our streets. Everyone is obligated to fulfill the mitzvah of ‘V’nishmartem meod l’nafshoseichem.’ Control your curiosity and don’t leave home until the incident is over and the bloodthirsty murderers are caught. Like Hakadosh Baruch Hu commanded Am Yisrael at Yetziyas Mitzrayim, no one should leave their home until morning.”

“Every person is obligated to be cautious and watch over the people in his household that they shouldn’t go out on the streets out of curiosity. The Midas Hadin is taut now and we must only do a Cheshbon Hanefesh and daven to the Borei Olam for all those who were injured. Hakadosh Baruch Hu should send them a refuah sheleimah and should revoke all harsh decrees from Klal Yisrael.”

The public is asked to daven for Shai ben Ilana b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael, one of the terror victims – a father of four who is in critical condition and is undergoing emergency surgery.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)