MANHUNT CONTINUES: Elad Terrorists Still At Large, Fear Of Another Attack

As Shabbos ended almost 48 hours after the Elad terror attack, the terrorists were still at large.

A large number of Israeli security forces are continuing the manhunt, assisted by helicopters and drones. Security forces believe that the terrorists are still in Israeli territory and can chas v’chalilah perpetrate another attack at any moment.

The police have requested that people refrain from walking or hiking in nature areas in the Elad area where intense searches are taking place. The police later expanded their search to Rosh HaAyin and to nearby Arab towns and the security fence area.

The Defense Ministry made a decision on Motzei Shabbos to extend the general closure on Yehudah and Shomron and Gaza until Monday.

On Friday, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai ordered security forces to launch an operation against Palestinians who illegally enter Israel and those who assist them.

