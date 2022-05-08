BREAKING: Murderous Terrorists Caught Close To Elad [VIDEO]

The bloodthirsty Elad terrorists were caught on Sunday morning at about 11 a.m. after a three-day manhunt by thousands of IDF soldiers, Border Police officers, special forces, and Shin Bet operatives, assisted by helicopters and drones.

The terrorists were found hiding in the bushes in the forested area around Elad. The two, who were in hiding for 62 hours without access to food and water, did not resist their arrest.

They were later transferred to the Shin Bet for interrogation.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said that they are still working on the assumption that the terrorists are in the Elad area. “They’re like wounded beasts,” he warned. “It’s likely they’ll do everything to carry out one last suicide attack,” he said.

The terrorists were identified as Assad Al Rafai, 19, and Sabhi Imad Abu Shakir, 20, both from the town of Rumana, near Jenin.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)