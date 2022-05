Russian shelling damaged a Jewish cemetery in the Ukrainian city of Hlukhiv in the Shotska district of the Sumy region.

“Jews buried in the territory of the Jewish cemetery in Hlukhiv are victims of the 1918 pogrom. a special symbol for the entire Jewish people,” said Ukrainian Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko.

“Proof that all the higher powers are still on our side is that the graves of the chief tzaddiks have survived,” he added.