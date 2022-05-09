What’s Engraved On The Matzeivah Of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, Z’tl?

The Hakamas HaMatzeivah on the kever of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, took place on Monday morning at the Zichron Meir Beis HaChayim in Bnei Brak.

Since the sheloshim fell out on Pesach, the preparation for the Hakamas HaMatzeivah had been delayed.

The nusach was decided upon by family members in accordance with the nusach on the matzeivah of HaRav Chaim’s father, the Steipler, z’tl, which is located nearby.

The engraving on the matzeivah states: “Rabbeinu Ba’al HaDerech Emunah, zachuso yagein aleinu Amen.”

“Here is buried Rabbeinu HaGadol Maran R’ Shmaryahu Yosef Chaim, zichrono l’bracha l’chayei HaOlam Haba, ben Maran R’ Yaakov Yisrael Kanievsky, zichrono l’bracha l’chayei HaOlam Haba.”

“The author of the sefer Derech Emunah and the sefarim Siach HaSadeh, Shoneh Halachos, Taama D’Kra, Shaarei Emunah, Orchos Yosher, Kiryat Melech, Braisos, Shekel Hakodesh, Masechotos: Tzitzis, Tefillin, Mezuzah, Sefer Torah, Avadim, Kusim, Geirim, and other sefarim.”

“His neshamah departed in taharah on Erev Shabbos on Purim D’Mukafim, Tes Vav Adar Beis, תשפ”ב.

ת נ צ ב” ה”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)