Gov’t Survives 2 Non-Confidence Votes With Help Of Arab Joint List

Israel opened its Knesset summer session on Monday afternoon, with opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu opening the first discussion by presenting the Likud’s no-confidence motion against the government.

Addressing Bennett directly, Netanyahu said: “Naftali, it’s over. Your government has finished its brief and weak term. The current government is paralyzed, it’s in deep crisis. It doesn’t make decisions, doesn’t advance initiatives, and doesn’t fight against terror.”

The UTJ and Shas parties also submitted a no-confidence motion. Both were voted down with the help of Arab Joint List leaders Ahamad Tibi and Ayman Odeh, who voted against the motion together with the coalition.

Following the vote, Likud MK Dudi Amsalem screamed at Tibi: “Why did you vote against it?” Tibi responded: “Because it’s Bibi.”

