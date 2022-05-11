Meron Regulations Violators To Receive 3 Months Imprisonment & Fine

The Knesset’s Public Security Committee on Tuesday approved the new regulations for Lag B’Omer at Meron.

The regulations call for a three-month jail sentence and an administrative fine for anyone who violates the regulations, including those who arrive at Meron without a ticket or who fail to leave after four hours and anyone who operates an event at the site without the required permits.

The committee’s chairman, Yesh Atid MK Meirav Ben-Ari, said: “The committee members toured Har Meron last week…over the past year 63 illegal structures were demolished. The last one was demolished today.”

“The site is very small, too narrow to contain hundreds of thousands of mispallelim. Yesterday night, I checked and over 64,000 tickets had already been sold.”

“I still can’t understand how Meron was safe in the past, there were probably many nissim, and unfortunately, last year’s disaster was inevitable. We as a country must do everything to correct this and ensure the safety of visitors.”

Ben-Ari continued and said that she toured the area with the police and saw all the work that was done but she still doesn’t feel the area is completely safe.

As Ben-Ari said, the last illegal structure at Meron, the Ohr Rashbi yeshivah building, was demolished on Tuesday – the 63rd building to be demolished over the past year.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)