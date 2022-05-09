SOLD: 60,000 Tickets To Meron Within Hours

Almost 60,000 tickets Meron on Lag B’Omer were sold only hours after ticket sales opened on Sunday evening.

The ticket sales had a rocky start when the site collapsed about a half-hour after registration opened. It began operating again just a few minutes later and 48,000 tickets were sold two hours after opening.

Three types of tickets are available for purchase – those traveling by public transportation, those traveling in private shuttles, and those traveling in private cars.

As YWN reported, admission to Meron this Lag B’Omer will only be permitted by purchasing a ticket in advance.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)