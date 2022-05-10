Lufthansa ADMITS It Discriminated Against Passengers, Apologizes but Doesn’t Mention Jews

German airline Lufthansa apologized Tuesday after all visibly Jewish passengers were prevented from boarding a flight due to mask violations by some.
In a statement, Lufthansa said it “regrets the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude passengers” from the flight.
“On May 4, a large number of booked passengers were denied boarding on their onward flight with LH 1334 from Frankfurt to Budapest. Lufthansa regrets the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude the affected passengers from the flight, for which Lufthansa sincerely apologizes,” the airline said.
“While Lufthansa is still reviewing the facts and circumstances of that day, we regret that the large group was denied boarding rather than limiting it to the non-compliant guests.
“We apologize to all the passengers unable to travel on this flight, not only for the inconvenience, but also for the offense caused and personal impact.
“Lufthansa and its employees stand behind the goal of connecting people and cultures worldwide,” the airline claimed. “Diversity and equal oppportunity are core values for our company and our corporate culture. What transpired is not consistent with Lufthansa’s policies or values. We have zero tolerance for racism, anti-Semitism and discrimination of any type.”
The airline did not say whether the employees responsible for the outright discrimination and anti-Semitism displayed in their targeting of Jewish passengers were fired.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
BS
It’s like someone beating son else up and then apologizing for why they beat him up (the victim was Jewish) I hope they lose more than just the Jewish business there should be mass lawsuits coming
Why would any Jewish person fly with the national airline of Germany?
הלכה בידוע עשו שונה ליעקב
Regardless they should be sued!
And they should be credited back
Or charged back.
I’m so sick and tired of individuals and companies doing and saying offensive and dangerous things for which they get off easy by apologizing. Why don’t they just avoid doing and saying those things in the first place?!?!
@fiddlin, exactly my thoughts
Apology not accepted
I know that at the end the will release regrets in some form
But only after clear evidence & video is being shown around the world
How about apologize before the media made this story public? How about offering compensation for those victims?
Shame on you Germans!
(Btw Mr YWN their statement without mentioning Jews sounds better when we’re being treated as human individuals & when mentioned anti-Semitism everyone understand what it is all about)
At least 3 things need to come out of this…
1) airline must promise to have a manager or a responsible company representative available to discuss such issues 24/7, especially when a large group is involved.
2) airline must refund all the extra expenses for all the affected passengers.
3) airline must offer something extra as a way to show their remorse.
Without this 3 things its just empty words.
You’ve got the admission so now it should be easy to sue them for everything they got.
My massage to Germany & all Jew haters
No matter how many times you try to get rid of us
We are here to stay!
We’re going to in your country We’re going to be on your planes Our faces will always be in front of your eyes every day of your life
Yidden would be doing bigger mitzvahs not taking these unnecessary trips and instead of supporting our enemies using that money to support Yiddisha charities and institutions.