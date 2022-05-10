Lufthansa ADMITS It Discriminated Against Passengers, Apologizes but Doesn’t Mention Jews

German airline Lufthansa apologized Tuesday after all visibly Jewish passengers were prevented from boarding a flight due to mask violations by some.

In a statement, Lufthansa said it “regrets the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude passengers” from the flight.

“On May 4, a large number of booked passengers were denied boarding on their onward flight with LH 1334 from Frankfurt to Budapest. Lufthansa regrets the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude the affected passengers from the flight, for which Lufthansa sincerely apologizes,” the airline said.

“While Lufthansa is still reviewing the facts and circumstances of that day, we regret that the large group was denied boarding rather than limiting it to the non-compliant guests.

“We apologize to all the passengers unable to travel on this flight, not only for the inconvenience, but also for the offense caused and personal impact.

“Lufthansa and its employees stand behind the goal of connecting people and cultures worldwide,” the airline claimed. “Diversity and equal oppportunity are core values for our company and our corporate culture. What transpired is not consistent with Lufthansa’s policies or values. We have zero tolerance for racism, anti-Semitism and discrimination of any type.”

The airline did not say whether the employees responsible for the outright discrimination and anti-Semitism displayed in their targeting of Jewish passengers were fired.

