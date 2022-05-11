Concern In Toldos Avraham Yitzchak: Rebbe Is Rehospitalized

The Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe was rehospitalized this week in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

The Rebbe was hospitalized about two weeks ago for a series of tests that showed that he had a gallbladder infection.

He was treated and subsequently released but unfortunately, he continued to suffer from weakness and breathing difficulties.

The chassidus held a public tefillah on Tuesday at its Beis Medrash in Jerusalem.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the Rebbe HaRav Shmuel Yaakov ben Yenta.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)