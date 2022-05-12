Chessed of Lakewood Launches Emergency Formula Gemach as Crisis Deepens

With no end in sight for the baby formula shortage and many parents panicking over being unable to feed their infants, Chessed of Lakewood has launched an Emergency Formula Gemach.

The gemach is intended to help those both at home and in hospitals who are in dire need of formula to ensure that their infant gets the proper nutrition.

There are many children in the community who are also on special diets and require specialized formulas, which have become almost impossible to come by.

The gemach has four drop-off sites for those who are able to donate formula – in Lakewood, Howell, Toms River, and Manchester.