New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty in Deadly 2021 Crash in Catskills

A New Jersey man has pled guilty to second degree vehicular manslaughter in a fatal accident in the Catskills – one of the worst crashes that Fallsburg has ever seen.

James Greco, 52, of Franklin Lakes, NJ, was previously indicted by a grand jury for operating a pickup truck on Route 42 in the Town of Fallsburg on May 21, 2021, with oxycodone and fentanyl in his system, crossing a double yellow line and crashing into a vehicle operated by Jose Daniel Roldan-Roldan.

Emergency responders, including Hatzolah, transported Roldan-Roldan to Garnett Catskills Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Greco was transported to and treated at Westchester Medical Center.

The Fallsburg Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office executed search warrants to obtain Greco’s blood and search his vehicle, securing evidence which resulted in Greco’s indictment.

Absent a plea agreement, New York law provides that Greco could be sentenced to as little as a fine or probation for this offense. However, the plea agreement secured today ensures that Greco pled guilty with the understanding that he is going to prison with a maximum term of no less than 5 years and up to 6 years. Sentencing is scheduled for September 8, 2022.

Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan thanked Mobile Medic, Hatzalah Ambulance, the South Fallsburg Fire Department, the Fallsburg Police Department and all of the first responders who assisted at the scene, as well as Assistant District Attorney Lisa Bondarenka who prosecuted this case.