EVERYTHING IS RACIST: New White House Press Secretary Has Long History of Racism Accusations

President Biden’s new White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, has a long history of claiming things she doesn’t like are racist – whether she had evidence to back her up or not.

A New York Post analysis of Jean-Pierre’s tweets between 2015 and 2020 found 57 instances in which the new press secretary accused people, policies, ideas, or words of being “racist.”

Additionally, Jean-Pierre called ideas or people she didn’t like “racist” at least 43 times in TV appearances, according to Grabien, a video clipping service that provided TV hits from the first two years of President Trump’s term.

She openly referred to Trump as a racist, both tweeting “Donald Trump is a RACIST!” and telling an MSNBC panel about Trump: “If it walks like a racist, talks like a racist, acts like a racist, it is a racist and we have a racist president in the White House who really pushes his racism like a peacock.”

She also slapped the racism label on numerous Trump associates, including Steve Bannon, Sebastian Gorka, Jeff Sessions, Senator John Cornyn, Sheriff Joe Arapaio, former Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, and others.

She’s also accused Fox News of being racist, AIPAC being racist, and Trump’s proposed wall along the southern border with Mexico as being racist.

Her accusations make sense, considering her ideology. Karine Jean-Pierre is a devoted follower of Critical Race Theory founder Kimberle Crenshaw, and has embraced the idea that “systemic racism” is present in just about every facet of the modern United States of America.

