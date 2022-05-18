No Insurance Companies Would Cover Meron On Lag B’Omer 2022

In the wake of the tragic Meron disaster last year, no insurance company in Israel or abroad would agree to cover the Lag B’Omer celebration at Meron this year, Kikar H’Shabbat reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, insurance companies also refused to cover other Lag B’Omer events throughout Israel.

Appeals to Knesset members to pass legislation requiring financial bodies under state supervision to provide a solution have not borne fruit.

Due to the issue, all public and private companies and individuals involved in arranging the Lag B’Omer event at Meron received a letter of indemnity from the State that if chas v’chalilah, a disaster would occur, the State will bear all responsibility.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)