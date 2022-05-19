VIOLENCE IN MERON: Police Lose Control As Extremists Storm Kever Rashbi; Police Shut Mountain, Turn Buses Back [VIDEOS]

Violent conflicts broke out at Meron on Thursday afternoon after dozens of extremists began pushing themselves into the site against police orders and the police lost control of the situation.
The extremists broke some of the barriers and checkpoints set up by the police and some of them managed to make their way into the tzion itself and the clashes continued inside. The police were forced to evacuate women and children from the tzion for their safety.
Eventually, hundreds of extremists took over the site and broke down the carefully arranged passageways to the tzion. The police removed all barriers from the tzion to avoid overcrowding and begged people to leave the site due to the danger of overcrowding.
Police responded with out of control violence, viciously assaulting unarmed people at random. Some videos not shown below, show police throwing people to the ground, choking them, punching them in the faces, and other violence never used on unarmed people.
In the wake of the violence, the police closed the site altogether and thousands of people, many of whom have already been waiting for hours in the heat at parking lots, will not be allowed into the site. Buses toward Meron were ordered to turn around.
The incident is especially unfortunate as Lag B’Omer almost passed without any ugly incidents despite the long waiting periods, lines, and the intense heat.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
time for the police again and again to see that they shouldn’t fight with the Charidim Reb שמעון will not stay quiet when who go against him, interesting to see that in this this same day the coalition is starting to crumble
It’s always those few that mess it up for the rest…
And then they will post in all the chiloni papers “the chareidim” when it’s only a few.
curious as to why you call them “extremists” they are just chareidim like you and me… with no regard for civil law. and apparently last year is just a distant memory to all of them.
To the extremists at YWN who probably are too coward to print this, Read this:
Aryeh Erlich, an editor of Mishpacha magazine, tweeted that “police decided to eliminate the Rashbi festivities. They took off the music, closed the tomb, stopped the buses on the way to Meron. The courtyard is empty, the tomb is empty and hundreds and thousands of Jews are distressed and helpless. Commander Lavi and Police Commissioner Shabtai, this is not safety, this is evil and criminal. Jews want to be by Rashbi- protect them, don’t strangle them!”