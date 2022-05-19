VIOLENCE IN MERON: Police Lose Control As Extremists Storm Kever Rashbi; Police Shut Mountain, Turn Buses Back [VIDEOS]

Violent conflicts broke out at Meron on Thursday afternoon after dozens of extremists began pushing themselves into the site against police orders and the police lost control of the situation.

The extremists broke some of the barriers and checkpoints set up by the police and some of them managed to make their way into the tzion itself and the clashes continued inside. The police were forced to evacuate women and children from the tzion for their safety.

Eventually, hundreds of extremists took over the site and broke down the carefully arranged passageways to the tzion. The police removed all barriers from the tzion to avoid overcrowding and begged people to leave the site due to the danger of overcrowding.

Police responded with out of control violence, viciously assaulting unarmed people at random. Some videos not shown below, show police throwing people to the ground, choking them, punching them in the faces, and other violence never used on unarmed people.

In the wake of the violence, the police closed the site altogether and thousands of people, many of whom have already been waiting for hours in the heat at parking lots, will not be allowed into the site. Buses toward Meron were ordered to turn around.

The incident is especially unfortunate as Lag B’Omer almost passed without any ugly incidents despite the long waiting periods, lines, and the intense heat.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)